Debbie Reynolds’ Last Words Were ‘I Want to Be with Carrie’
Debbie Reynolds seemingly willed her own death Wednesday, telling her son hours before the stroke that claimed her life, “I miss her so much, I want to be with Carrie.” Todd Fisher tells us Debbie cracked early Wednesday morning from grief. She was…
Posted by R.SPAR on Dec 29 2016. Filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.