Ghost Ship lawsuits call warehouse a ‘death trap’
A slew of people, including the building owner and various city and county departments, knew Oakland’s Ghost Ship warehouse posed dangers long before a deadly blaze killed 36 people earlier this month, the parents of two partygoers who perished have alleged in lawsuits.
