Actor Trevor Eyster’s Criminal Threats Case Dropped by D.A.
Trevor Eyster ;– the actor who played Sponge on the 90s sitcom “Salute Your Shorts” — can breathe easy around the holidays … the D.A. decided not to charge him with criminal threat Trevor got into an argument with his aunt’s caregiver back…
Posted by R.SPAR on Dec 27 2016. Filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.