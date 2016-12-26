Urijah Faber Says He’s 100% Done With Fighting … My Heart’s Not In It Anymore (VIDEO)
Urijah Faber says he’s just not into fighting anymore … and his decision to call it quits in the MMA is 100% final … meaning he ain’t coming back … EVER. Faber announced his plans to retire in October … saying last Saturday’s UFC on Fox 22…
Posted by R.SPAR on Dec 26 2016. Filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.