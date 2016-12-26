Jane Fonda on George Michael — ‘Nothing Lasts Forever’ (VIDEO)
Jane Fonda says the passing of George Michael is very sad — but she couldn’t have been more blunt on the topic of death, “Nothing lasts forever.” Fonda joined a bunch of huge stars who paid tribute to the music legend at the Lakers game Sunday…
