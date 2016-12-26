George Michael’s Partner Says He Found Singer Dead In Bed

George Michael’s partner Fadi Fawaz says he found the singer “dead peacefully in bed” on Christmas morning. ; Michael had been linked to the celebrity hairstylist for years — though they reportedly kept their relationship on the down low. ;…

