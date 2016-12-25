Jay Glazer Says Michael Floyd Needs Help But The Patriots Made Smart Move Grabbing Him (VIDEO)
Jay Glazer says there’s no doubt that NFL star Michael Floyd needs help with his drinking … but still thinks the New England Patriots made a smart decision picking up the troubled wide out. We got Glazer out at Craig’s in West Hollywood and asked…
Posted by R.SPAR on Dec 25 2016. Filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.