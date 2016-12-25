Dominick Cruz Says Cody Garbrandt Is Dumb As Hell (VIDEO)
The barrage of smack talk between UFC fighters Cody Garbrandt and Dominick Cruz continues … with Cruz telling TMZ Sports the only thing emptier than Cody’s threats are his head … ’cause he’s dumb. These two are scheduled to meet up at UFC 207…
Posted by R.SPAR on Dec 25 2016. Filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.