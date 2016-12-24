Vin Diesel’s Brazilian Reporter Was Into Him After Bizarre Interview
Vin Diesel ;may not have crossed the line with the Brazilian reporter over whom he salivated, because she seemed down with it. Vin’s chitchat with Carol Moreira seemed super creepy at first blush … but check out the video we got afterward –…
Posted by R.SPAR on Dec 24 2016. Filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.