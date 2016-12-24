Trump praises Putin letter: ‘His thoughts are so correct’
President-elect Donald Trump on Friday shared a letter he received from Russian President Vladimir Putin, who offered Trump his “warmest Christmas and New Year greetings” and urged the next president “to take real steps to restore the framework of bilateral cooperation.”
