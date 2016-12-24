‘Breaking Bad’ Star Responds to Lawsuit Over Election He Won (PHOTO + DOCUMENTS)
Hillary’s emails got nothing on a political scandal rocking the state of New Mexico … and it’s fitting a “Breaking Bad” star’s at the center of it. Steven Michael Quezada, who played Agent Gomez on the hit show set in N.M., got sued by Patricia…
Posted by R.SPAR on Dec 24 2016. Filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.