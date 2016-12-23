Singers Fear Blackballing if They Perform at Trump Inauguration
There’s a secret scare in the music world over Donald Trump’s inauguration … some singers and bands want to perform but they’re getting cold feet because they’re worried it will hurt their career. Sources in the music industry connected with…
Posted by R.SPAR on Dec 23 2016. Filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.