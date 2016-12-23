Rapper Prodigy’s Prison Cookbook Banned in California Jails
Prodigy’s jailhouse cookbook is bombing with California prison officials who seem to think it’s a bad idea to teach inmates how to make hooch. The Mobb Deep ;rapper’s “Commissary Kitchen: My Infamous Prison Cookbook” was recently banned by the…
Posted by R.SPAR on Dec 23 2016. Filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.