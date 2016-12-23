Dana White Reacts to Cyborg’s Possible Doping Violation (VIDEO)
Dana White doesn’t seem too confident Cyborg Justino will beat new doping allegations … telling TMZ Sports he smelled something fishy recently when she turned down multiple fight offers. We just ran into the UFC prez in NYC — where he’s…
Posted by R.SPAR on Dec 23 2016. Filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.