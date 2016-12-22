Nick Swardson Has Advice For Adrian Peterson … Shut It Down, Bro (VIDEO)
Minnesota Vikings super fan Nick Swardson is giving some free advice to Adrian Peterson … shut it down … take it easy … as in DON’T PLAY AGAIN THIS SEASON, DUDE. We got Swardson out at The Grove and asked him about all things Vikings and he…
Posted by R.SPAR on Dec 22 2016. Filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.