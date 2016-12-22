Michael Floyd Hit With ‘Super Extreme DUI’ after BAC Released

Michael Floyd is now facing a mandatory 45 days in jail … because his blood alcohol level has been revealed — and it was VERY HIGH. The Scottsdale PD says Floyd’s BAC was .21 when he was arrested last week … more than TWICE the legal limit of…

Read More…

Posted by on Dec 22 2016. Filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.
LIKE US
EMAIL SUBSCRIBE

Enter your email address:

DONATE

NEWS SITES

   - CoudyNews
   - 1490 News Blog
   - WESB.com
   - BradfordPA.us Newswire
   - Solomon's Words
   - The Bradford Era



OUTDOOR SITES

   - Allegheny Defense Project
   - Friends of Allegheny Wild
   - Save Our Streams Pa



   Pennsylvania Facts

   - PA is the Keystone State.
   - PA Capitol is Harrisburg
   - Settled in 1643
   - PA Bird: Ruffed Grouse
   - Tree is the Hemlock
   - Flower: Mountain Laurel
   - PA has 116 State Parks


© 2004-2016 Bradford PA Today. News & Information. All rights reserved.

Bradford PA Portal | PennsNews | Free Web Hosting