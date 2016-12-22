Justin Bieber Indicted in Argentina for Beating, Stealing
Justin Bieber was just indicted for allegedly ordering a beatdown on a photog in Argentina and then stealing his money and gear. A judge in Buenos Aires just dropped the hammer against the pop star for the 2013 incident. ; Bieber has maintained…
Posted by R.SPAR on Dec 22 2016. Filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.