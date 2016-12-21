Alan Thicke’s Cause of Death Was Ruptured Aorta (DOCUMENT)
Alan Thicke ;died of a “ruptured aorta” — a massive tear in the body’s largest artery — according to his death certificate. According to the official doc … doctors desperately tried to save Alan’s life by performing a median sternotomy –…
Posted by R.SPAR on Dec 21 2016. Filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.