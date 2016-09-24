LATEST LOCAL & REGIONAL NEWS - BRADFORD PA

Here Is Where The ALDI Store Is Going In The Bradford Mall »

ALDI is bringing a store to the Bradford Mall area and here is a picture of where they are going to locate the store. The photo is from a recent LoopNet listing , listing available space in the mall. I suspect […]…

Vital Information: CHECK YOUR LUGNUTS »

check-lugnutsI was accused of censoring this vital information. I couldn't approve this ANONYMOUS post from "Beware" because I was in the hospital, dying at the time so here goes:

In the past month or so, at least…

Bradford Town Hall Meeting May 25th to Focus on Drug/Heroin Epidemic »

townhall-heroin_optWhen: Wednesday, May 25 at 6:00 PM Where: Grace Lutheran Ministries We’ve all heard about heroin taking the lives of our community members…some of which may be friends, some may be family members, or acquaintances. Regardless of our…

Astrophysics doctoral student to speak at Pitt-Bradford »

1-pitt-bradford-JhgtRfcVt543Fd-Sam_optBRADFORD, Pa. -- Sam Mellon, a doctoral student at the University of Rochester studying physics and astronomy, will speak next week at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford. Mellon's talk, "Finding New Worlds: The Search for Exoplanets," will…

Investigation of heroin, cocaine distribution leads to charges against 15 in western Pa. »

HARRISBURG - Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen G. Kane's office today announced 15 individuals have been criminally charged for allegedly dealing heroin and cocaine, among other substances, in Westmoreland and Allegheny counties. The charges are…

Four men found with suspected child pornography after investigations by AG’s Child Predator Section »

HARRISBURG - Attorney General Kathleen G. Kane's office today announced the arrest of four men charged with possessing child pornography and distributing it on the Internet.The arrests were made in recent days after separate investigations by the Att…

Four People Charged in Death of Five Year-old »

Four people have been charged in connection with the death of a five year-old boy in February in Ridgway.    The Elk County District Attorney’s office has charged the boy’s ...…

Ohio financial services company scammed veterans, Attorney General’s office alleges in lawsuit »

HARRISBURG - Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen G. Kane's office today announced the filing of a civil lawsuit against a financial services company and its owner alleged to have misled at least four Pennsylvania consumers, three of whom are milit…

Man Jailed for Selling Crack, Possessing Heroin »

A Bradford man is accused of selling crack cocaine to a confidential informant with the McKean County Drug Task Force Thursday night on Bushnell Street. Court papers say 35-year-old William Reynolds sold...…

Attorney Wants DUI Testimony Omitted »

The attorney for Paul Morrisroe of Marshburg argued in McKean County Court Thursday that testimony concerning alcohol consumption by his client should not be allowed at his trial later this month.  Paul Miller told President...…

YWCA to Honor Two Area Leaders »

Jeanie Satterwite and Brooke Kane-Walker will receive the YWCA’s Leader and Young Leader honors at 19th Leader Luncheon on June 7 at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford.  Kane-Walker, a ...…

Zmuda Sentenced to Probation »

The former interim fire chief of Bradford has been sentenced in McKean County Court on charges he stole money from his aunt’s bank account in 2015.  41 year-old Richard Zmuda, who pleaded guilty...…

Bradford Men in Catt County Court »

Several people in Catt County Court. 38-year-old George Cabisca of Bradford 36-year-old Jason Murray of Bradford 24-year-old Cody Mitchell of Olean 54-year-old Samuel Nuciola Click Here to read more on these charges.  …

Man Pleads to Not Registering »

An Olean man has pleaded guilty to failing to check in with the New York State Sex Offender Register after he changed of address. 40-year-old Joseph Richie moved within… Read More……

Derrick City Man Pleads Guilty »

A Derrick City man has pleaded guilty to grand larceny and other charges in Cattaraugus County Court. 43-year-old Timothy Keller defrauded at least 10 people in a scheme in which he… Read More……

Celebrate Recovery Starts Friday Nights in Bradford PA »

Celebrate Recovery is starting this Friday, May 6 at Open Arms Community Church in Bradford PA. It is free, open to the public, and does not require registration. Celebrate Recovery is a Christian 12 Step Recovery Program that covers the […]…

Bradford YMCA Hands Out Awards »

The Bradford Family YMCA held its annual Community Awards breakfast Tuesday at Pitt Bradford.  The George G. Blaisdell YMCA Community Service Awards were awarded to Jeannine Schoenecker, the president and chief operating officer of American Refining Group, and to… Read […]…

Bradford Pedestrian Struck by Vehicle »

A pedestrian was struck by a pick-up truck Monday night on West Washington Street in front of the Country Fair.  Police say a truck, operated by 54 year-old Homer Mott Jr. of Bradford was turning… Read More……

Morrisroe’s Request for Change of Venue Denied »

Paul Morrisroe has been denied a change of venue and venire in his homicide by DUI case involving the fatal hit and run accident which claimed the life of Dakota… Read More……

Pitt-Bradford to offer Operational Excellence for powder metal industry »

ST. MARYS, Pa. — The University of Pittsburgh at Bradford will offer a new variation of its popular Operational Excellence classes this month for those in the powder metal industry. Both classes will be offered from 8:30 a.m. to noon […]…

National News

Could a President Trump reverse Obama’s regulations on day one? »

Experts and veterans of the executive branch say there's a big gap between what is theoretically possible and what is realistically doable. …

Report: Lapses allow gun sales to prohibited buyers »

Shortcomings at federal and state agencies allow sales of firearms to people prohibited from buying them, a Justice Department inspector general probe found. …

Congress nears deal to keep government open »

Congressional leaders are closing in on a major deal to keep the government open until December, hoping to push through a long-awaited package that would…

FBI director: Hackers ‘poking around’ voter systems »

The FBI director is telling states to make sure they are on top of their voter registration systems, saying would-be hackers are "poking around." …

What to watch at Obama’s town hall tonight »

Obama sits down with Jake Tapper and a military audience to talk about national security, veterans' issues and foreign policy challenges at 9 p.m. ET.…

Obituaries

Kenneth Stroup »

Kenneth Marvin Stroup, Sr., loving husband and father, “Marvin” (as most have known him); died peacefully at home in Mt. Jewett. He was born on Dec. 29, 1934 in Westline,…

Amelia Poklar »

Amelia A. Poklar KANE Amelia A. "Millie" Poklar, 84, of 641 Troupe Rd., Harborcreek, and formerly of Crosby and Pittsburgh, passed away Monday (June 1, 2015) at…

Dennis Weidow »

Dennis D. Weidow KANE Dennis Duane Weidow, 75, of 1853 Pinchtown Rd., Montgomery, and formerly of Kane, passed away Sunday (May 31, 2015) at his residence. …

Entertainment

Fetty Wap Sued — Danish Producer Claims He Owns ‘Trap Queen’ Beat »

Fetty Wap and his producer on "Trap Queen" are being sued by a Danish songwriter who claims they jacked his…

The ‘Most Dangerous Celebrities’ to Google »

If you're looking for info about your favorite stars online — look out! Some celebrity searches aren't as safe as…

Floyd Mayweather — McGregor Fight Still Possible … Dude Can Really Box (VIDEO) »

Floyd Mayweather ain't ready to close the book on a possible Conor McGregor fight -- saying it's still up in…

Tech News

‘Doctor Who’ spinoff ‘Class’ gives school a funny, sexy sci-fi twist – CNET »

The upcoming BBC series about teens attending Clara Oswald's Coal Hill School promises to be full of mystery and adventure.…

No Man’s Sky investigated over misleading advertising claims – CNET »

One player reports feeling misled "after seeing just how vastly different the trailers for No Man's Sky were from the actual released game."…

Apple ‘iPhone 8’ already in the works, report says – CNET »

The next iPhone is being developed at offices in Israel and will feature a "radical redesign," reports Business Insider.…

